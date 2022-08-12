Browns preseason opener: How to watch, listen and stream the matchup with the Jaguars

Football season has finally arrived for the Cleveland Browns with their first preseason game kicking off tonight against the Jacksonville Jaguars. QB Deshaun Watson and most of the Browns starters will play as will QB Trevor Lawrence and most of the Jaguars starters.

Health will be the primary concern but there are a few players we are really looking forward to watching, besides Watson, in their first game for Cleveland.

Here’s how to take in the Browns vs. Jaguars preseason opener no matter where you are. The game kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT.

Watch

The game will be shown live on News Channel 5.

Play by play: Chris Rose

Color analyst: Joe Thomas

Sideline reporter: Aditi Kinkhabwala

Stream

This is the first chance for most fans to use the new NFL+ app, which allows live streaming of all games on mobile devices for free during the preseason.

For preseason games only, fans can also use the Cleveland Browns app or visit the team’s website on a tablet or phone. Note that the live streaming will not work on a home PC or laptop.

Listen

The team of Jim Donovan on play-by-play, Nathan Zegura on color commentary and Jerod Cherry as the sideline reporter will handle the radio feed. Fans can listen in on ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX.

