Browns preseason game #3: How to watch, listen and stream the matchup with the Bears

Football season arrived for the Cleveland Browns with their first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the second against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Browns are 1-1 after taking care of business on the road but falling at home.

In the final preseason game, Cleveland welcomes in the Chicago Bears for a Saturday night showdown before the regular season starts. Both the Bears and the Browns have indicated that a majority of their starters are expected to play.

Here’s how to take in the Browns vs. Bears preseason game no matter where you are. The game kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT.

Watch

The game will be shown live on News Channel 5.

Play-by-play: Chris Rose

Color analyst: Joe Thomas

Sideline reporter: Aditi Kinkhabwala

Stream

This is the second chance for most fans to use the new NFL+ app, which allows live streaming of all games on mobile devices for free during the preseason.

For preseason games only, fans can also use the Cleveland Browns app or visit the team’s website on a tablet or phone. Note that the live streaming will not work on a home PC or laptop.

Listen

The team of Jim Donovan on play-by-play, Nathan Zegura on color commentary and Jerod Cherry as the sideline reporter will handle the radio feed. Fans can listen in on ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire