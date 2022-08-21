Browns preseason game #2: How to watch, listen and stream the matchup with the Eagles

Football season arrived for the Cleveland Browns with their first preseason game last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Browns are 1-0 after taking care of business on the road.

This week, the team hosted the Philadelphia Eagles for two days of joint practices before today’s matchup in their second preseason game.

Both teams are expected to sit most of their top players with Cleveland already stating as much.

Here’s how to take in the Browns vs. Eagles preseason game no matter where you are. The game kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT.

Watch

The game will be shown live on News Channel 5.

Play-by-play: Chris Rose

Color analyst: Joe Thomas

Sideline reporter: Aditi Kinkhabwala

Stream

This is the second chance for most fans to use the new NFL+ app, which allows live streaming of all games on mobile devices for free during the preseason. Week 1 did not roll out very well but there is hope that it has improved this week.

For preseason games only, fans can also use the Cleveland Browns app or visit the team’s website on a tablet or phone. Note that the live streaming will not work on a home PC or laptop.

Listen

The team of Jim Donovan on play-by-play, Nathan Zegura on color commentary and Jerod Cherry as the sideline reporter will handle the radio feed. Fans can listen in on ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire