Browns postgame injury report from Week 1 is a crowded one

Jeff Risdon
The Cleveland Browns were already banged up heading into the Week 1 trip to Baltimore. That injury list took on a few more additions during the team’s ugly 38-6 loss to the Ravens.

Starting left tackle Jedrick Wills left the game early in the fourth quarter and did not return. He went down with a leg injury and reportedly could not put weight on the leg as he limped into the locker room.

Fellow rookie Jacob Phillips also suffered a leg injury. The Browns described the injury as a knee, but the linebacker provided a better visual aid of his own via his Instagram story. It was later deleted but was captured by alert fans on Twitter (h/t @BrownsByBrad)

Tight end David Njoku, arguably the best player on the Browns offense in Baltimore, also left early with a knee injury. Njoku did not return either.

The Browns and coach Kevin Stefanski did not offer any updates beyond cursory information in the postgame.

