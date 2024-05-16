Browns Podcast: Reacting to Cleveland’s 2024 regular season schedule

The 2024 regular season schedule for the Cleveland Browns is finally here as the return of football gets closer. After having a ridiculously early bye in week five last year, the Browns got a break, landing a bye in the middle of the season during week 10.

Cleveland is also scheduled to play in four primetime games this year: one Monday night game, one Sunday night game, and a pair of Thursday night games. The Browns have a tough final six games of the season that will test them as they try to push for the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Playing the rival Pittsburgh Steelers twice in three weeks will be an interesting stretch for the Browns who look to win the toughest division in football for the first time. You can hear us give our full reactions to the Brown’s schedule by clicking here, as 2024 is sure to be a fun season in Cleveland.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire