Browns Podcast: Previewing the Week 2 match up vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

In 2023, the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars faced off on December 10th. The Browns won 31-28 at home, their eighth win of the season. This year, the game will take place in Jacksonville for Cleveland’s first road game of the 2024 season.

The Jaguars are going through some changes as a team, and they have added a ton of firepower for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who signed a massive extension this offseason. After giving a large contract to former Buffalo Bill Gabe Davis, the team drafted one of this year’s most explosive wide receiver prospects in LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr.

On the defensive side of the football, the team added Arik Armstead to an already talented defensive line, with Josh Allen and Travon Walker causing havoc for opposing quarterbacks. Combined with a talented group of corners and safeties, the defense down south will be no joke this season.

