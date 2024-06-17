Browns Podcast: Previewing the Week 1 matchup vs. Cowboys

The 2024 Cleveland Browns season will kick off at home against the reigning NFC East Champion Dallas Cowboys. However, this year’s Cowboys team will look very different from the club that won 12 games last year and earned a playoff berth.

There are a ton of questions surrounding the Cowboys’ run game, which is led by the ghost of Ezekiel Elliott, who returns to Dallas after a year with the New England Patriots. Dak Prescott has one of the best wide receivers in football with Cee Dee Lamb and a solid number two with veteran Brandin Cooks.

Dallas will have a new defensive coordinator in 2024 as Dan Quinn leaves to become the Washington Commanders head coach and veteran Mike Zimmer takes over for the Cowboys. They will be led by their pass rush which is right up there with the Browns as one of the leagues best led by Micah Parsons.

You can hear more about Cleveland’s week one opponent on our latest episode by clicking here.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire