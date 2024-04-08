Browns Podcast: Offensive tackle should be a must in this years class for Cleveland

This year’s crop of offensive tackles in the draft is one of the best and deepest we have seen in a while. Personally, I have eight who have earned first-round grades, with a couple more who were borderline first-rounders. General manager Andrew Berry has shown the team is interested in this crop, with multiple people being brought in for Top 30 visits so far.

Will offensive tackle be the position that the Browns target with their first pick in the second round, number 54 overall? Depending on how the board falls for Cleveland, tackle likely could be the position they go for.

Kingsley Suamataia from BYU and Kiran Amegadjie from Yale should be at the top of their board. Both guys are great athletes at the position, with long arms and all the physical tools you want in a left tackle. The advantage of Amegadjie is having a guy with starting time at left tackle and left guard.

You can watch us talk about these prospects and several more by clicking here. If you want to listen to the audio-only version of this podcast, you can do so by clicking here.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire