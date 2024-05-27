Browns Podcast: LB Nathaniel Watson could have a role in 2024

Since Andrew Berry arrived in Cleveland, the Browns haven’t placed much emphasis on the linebacker position. Though Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been the exception to the rule, the team has mostly added middle-of-the-pack free agents and day-three draft picks to build the group. That happened again in 2024 when they selected Mississippi State’s Nathaniel Watson in the sixth round.

Watson is an interesting prospect. He played six seasons in the SEC before declaring for the draft this year. He had a productive career that ended with a combined 250 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 16 sacks over the last two seasons for Mississippi State.

Of course, there is a reason he was drafted in the sixth round as a limited athlete with just average sideline-to-sideline speed. But he is a sure tackler with good size and length who could make an impact right away as a special teamer and situational pass rusher, in addition to some early down run snaps.

