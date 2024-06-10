Browns Podcast: Can Jowon Briggs make the 53-man roster in 2024?

Despite a room stacked with contributors and talent, the Browns drafted two more defensive tackles in April. While Michael Hall Jr. has a roster spot locked up, the team’s final draft pick, Jowon Briggs, will have a harder time securing his place on the 53-man roster.

In Briggs’s final season at Cincinnati, he was used in a way that didn’t make sense for his skillset, which hurt his draft stock. UC lined him up over the tackle and not inside, and for a player of his size, it just wasn’t a good idea.

Briggs has impressive short-area explosiveness off the line of scrimmage and has tremendous upper-body strength. He struggles to play with good leverage constantly to utilize his power, and his hand placement needs some work. But if he can work on the technical side of the game on the practice squad this year, he could be a solid contributor going forward.

