Browns Podcast: Favorite prospects for Cleveland in the 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft is finally here as the festivities kick off Thursday in Detroit. Cleveland Browns fans will have to wait an extra day, of course, since the team won’t pick until the second round because of the Deshaun Watson trade. But have no fear, Browns fans, as there are plenty of good players that will still be available.

Andrew Berry has shown a knack for drafting corners, and there is always a chance he does it again, maybe drafting a press man corner such as Renardo Green from Florida State. It’s also a great offensive tackle class, and someone with all the physical traits that could grow into a great player is Yale’s Kiran Amegadjie. Cleveland is finally a team that can draft guys and let them develop with the roster as good as it is.

The team could use another tight end, and guys like Ben Sinnott, Ja’Tavion Sanders, and Jared Wiley could make a ton of sense. You can hear us talk about all these prospects and more in this week’s podcast by clicking here.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire