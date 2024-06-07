Browns Podcast: The culture change fans have desired is finally in place

For the first time in what feels like forever, the Cleveland Browns have extended their head coach and general manager duo. Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry have done what a ton have tried and been unable to do; they have built a winning culture that is set up for sustained success.

This all started during the 2020 season, which brought on a level of adversity that the league had never seen. This regime didn’t blink, instead turning a six-win team into an 11-win playoff team. Cleveland accomplished this with no real off-season workouts and no preseason. They just hit the ground running and won football games.

It also seems likely that the two are no longer completely tied to the success of Deshaun Watson after what they showed last season with all the injuries and adversity they overcame.

