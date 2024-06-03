Browns Podcast: Breaking down the film of Cornerback Myles Harden

It has become an annual tradition for the Browns to select a cornerback in each draft under general manager Andrew Berry. He has shown a knack for finding talent at the position later in the draft, and one of this year’s seventh-round picks, Myles Harden, could be the latest success story.

Of course, you need to tamper expectations, considering how late he was drafted, but the tape shows a player who can grow into a starter in the slot. Harden has good size and length to break up passes though he needs to work on his hands to convert some of those plays into turnovers.

The best aspect of his game is his physicality and ability to impact the run game. Harden has a quick trigger and is quick to diagnose what is going on in front of him to blow up screen plays, and dump-offs to running backs.

You can hear more about the corner from South Dakota by watching this week’s episode by clicking here.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire