Browns Podcast: Breaking down the film of third rounder Zak Zinter

The rookies are in Berea this weekend as the Browns host their rookie minicamp. It’s always good to finally see players back on the field for the Browns and our first chances to see the rookies and the white facemasks in action. After suffering a gruesome leg injury it was great to see Zak Zinter running around looking normal.

Zinter was a fun film study with some Wyatt Teller level nasty as a run blocker especially pulling in the open field. He isn’t a great athlete and struggles with explosive gap-shooting defensive tackles, but he isn’t a bad one either.

Over the last three years at Michigan, Zinter allowed 22 hurries, five hits, and three sacks. When you turn on his tape, you see a player with a ton of experience who stays looking for work as a pass protector.

Zinter is a people mover, and at worst, he will be an average player for a long time in the NFL as a great run blocker. You can hear more about the 85th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft by clicking here.

