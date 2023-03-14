The Vikings will see another member of an overmatched 2022 defense go elsewhere in 2023.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Browns are expected to sign defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.

It reportedly will be a four-year, $57 million deal with $27.5 million guaranteed.

As usual, the full structure and breakdown will reveal what the contract is truly worth, and how long it’s likely to last.

Tomlinson lasted two years in Minnesota, after four with the Giants.

Last year, Tomlinson appeared in 13 games, with six starts. He had 2.5 sacks.

Browns poach Dalvin Tomlinson from Vikings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk