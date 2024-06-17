Browns are ‘pleased’ with Deshaun Watson’s rehab progress

Just as Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson seemed to be finding his footing last year, his season came to a crashing end with season-ending shoulder surgery in November. Since then, the Cleveland Browns have been cautious with his rehab, following some strict guidelines, and during offseason workouts, not having him throw in consecutive practices.

According to Browns’ insider and Cleveland dot com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the team couldn’t be happier with what they have seen:

“The Browns weren’t surprised that Watson was able to let it fly on the final day of Browns minicamp, because they had already witnessed his excellent arm strength this offseason. The goal was to get Watson to training camp healthy, and he and the medical team accomplished that. He’ll likely also ramp it some in training camp, playing it safe at times to get to the starting blocks healthy.”

The Browns opted for a much better insurance policy this year bringing in Jameis Winston to backup Watson. But in the end, the team needs Watson to return to form, and so far, so good.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire