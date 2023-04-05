Browns playoff probability sits under 50 percent according to playoff odds chart

So far, it has been a productive offseason for the Cleveland Browns in terms of improvement for the 2023 season. They have made coaching upgrades at defensive coordinator with Jim Schwartz replacing Joe Woods and hiring one of the more respected special teams coordinators in Bubba Ventrone.

Add the coaching changes with a productive free agency and the Browns improve both the defense and offense by signing players like Dalvin Tomlinson and trading for Elijah Moore to fill big needs. However, with all of that, the playoff odds chart using odds from Ceaser’s Sportsbook has the team at less than a 50% chance which is 15th in the NFL.

Every NFL team's chance to make the playoffs based on odds from Caesers sportsbook pic.twitter.com/BqBNc0ZP1T — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) April 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire