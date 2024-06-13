Browns: Playoff loss to Texans still on the forefront of Myles Garrett’s mind

What a year it was for Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns defense, as he finally got his first Defensive Player of the Year award. The Browns’ pass rush was downright fantastic last year, and it made several quarterbacks look terrible.

But things didn’t go well for the defense in the playoffs as the Houston Texans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud carved them up in a decisive blowout. That loss will motivate and drive Garrett, who talked about it after practice on Wednesday.

“It’s definitely at the forefront of my mind always. That’s the last taste of football that we all had. I plan to make that apparent to everyone and continue to keep it as motivation for myself. We stepped out. We didn’t get the job done. We didn’t execute, and we fell short of our goals”

Jim Schwartz’s defense has to be less predictable in 2024, or the better quarterbacks will continue to carve them up. He said all the right things earlier this offseason and agreed they need more changeups. Hopefully, he means it.

