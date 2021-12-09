Browns playoff chances impacted by six Week 14 games

The Cleveland Browns may not have to win out but at least four wins in their last five games will, most likely, be needed to secure a playoff spot. Currently slotted in the 11th seed, Cleveland will likely need a little bit of help to reach their goal.

As discussed previously, their three games against division foes will play a huge role in the end results. Winning them all, starting this week against the Baltimore Ravens, sets the Browns up with an important tiebreaker.

In a very parity-ridden AFC, Cleveland could also benefit from some help over the next five weeks. As we have done recently, we will continue to keep you up to date on all the games that could impact the Browns playoff chances.

For Week 14, there are six games, including their own, of note. As always, we assume a Cleveland win in their game:

Thursday Night Football - Minnesota vs Pittsburgh

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After a somewhat surprising victory over the Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the eighth spot in the AFC. Pittsburgh is a half-game ahead of Cleveland.

On Thursday Night Football, the Steelers take on the Minnesota Vikings. At 5-7, the Vikings are only a game out of the final two wild card spots in the NFC. A loss this week could be highly detrimental.

If Pittsburgh falls on Thursday Night Football, their 6-6-1 record could drop them all the way to the 12th seed.

Kansas City vs Las Vegas - 1PM Sunday

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Two teams currently ahead of Cleveland in playoff seeding, the Kansas City Chiefs have the lead in their division and have also beaten the Browns. Las Vegas faces Cleveland in the future and is currently tied with a 6-6 record.

The Chiefs have won their last five while the Raiders fell last week. The Browns are rooting for that to continue with a Kansas City victory this week.

New York Giants vs Los Angeles Chargers - 4:05 PM Sunday

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers defeated the Browns earlier this year and currently hold the fifth seed, a game ahead of Cleveland. The Giants are heading toward another terrible finish with Jake Fromm likely to start in Week 14.

While it is unlikely, the Browns are rooting for New York in this one on the road. Odds are not in their favor but the NFL has been full of surprises this year and Los Angeles, like most AFC teams, has been inconsistent.

San Francisco vs Cincinnati - 4:25 PM Sunday

A game where Cleveland’s rooting interest could come to fruition as the San Francisco 49ers travel to Ohio. The Niners sit in the seventh seed in the NFC with a 6-6 record while the Bengals are in the sixth seed in the AFC at 7-5.

San Francisco has the talent to knock off the highly variable Cincinnati club in Week 14 but the Bengals are set up for a bounce-back game after last week.

A big one for the Browns as they currently hold the tiebreaker over the Bengals and would jump them in the seedings.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay - 4:25 PM Sunday

Fresh off a loss to Tom Brady’s old team, the Buffalo Bills get to face Tom Brady’s new team in Week 14. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are four games up on the rest of the NFC South going into this week so the game could have less importance for them except that they are just one game out of the first seed and a playoff bye.

The Bills have struggled to run the football this season and are now at 7-5. Buffalo has looked like the best team in the AFC at points this year and, at other points, looked like a team that would miss the playoffs.

If the Bills lose and the Browns win, Cleveland would lose the current tiebreaker but both would be at 7-6 for the year.

If Everything Goes Cleveland's Way

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

If everything goes Cleveland’s way this week, the playoff standings in the AFC would look like this (with some assumptions that don’t matter for the Browns purposes):

Patriots (9-4) Titans (9-4) Chiefs (9-4) Ravens (8-5) Chargers (7-6) Colts (7-6) Bills (7-6) Browns (7-6) Bengals (7-6) Broncos (7-6) Steelers (6-6-1) Raiders (6-7) Dolphins (6-7)

The odds that six games, especially the Giants upsetting the Chargers, go Cleveland’s way is unlikely but being tied for the fifth or sixth-best record in the AFC after Week 14 would be a huge step in the right direction.

Having all three AFC North teams lose would also be a huge confidence boost for Browns fans, something much needed after a tough start to the season.

