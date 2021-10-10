Browns players pull Austin Ekeler into end zone for Chargers’ game-winning TD

This is a case of a player using his head and then the entire opposing defense doing the same.

Austin Ekeler remained inbounds after getting a first down deep in Cleveland territory late in the Los Angeles Chargers’ game with the Browns.

The Chargers trailed 42-41 and only needed to burn clock and kick a field goal for the victory.

However, on the next play Justin Herbert handed off to the running back and he wound up in the end zone … with a lot of help from the Cleveland defense.

Watch as Ekeler tries to avoid scoring a touchdown but Cleveland’s defense keeps the running back upright and basically pulls him into the end zone.

The only chance the Browns had was to get the ball back. They had used all three timeouts and had no alternative.

The ensuing 2-point conversion was first ruled good then overturned by the replay booth.

The Chargers wound up winning, 47-42, on Ekeler’s score.