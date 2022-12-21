Browns players discuss Jarvis Landry as Christmas Eve reunion vs. Saints nears

The Cleveland Browns are looking forward to taking home their fourth victory in five weeks as they host the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve. One of the pressing pieces of conversation in yesterday’s media availability revolved around the return of a former Browns wide receiver in Jarvis Landry as well.

Speaking to the media yesterday, all of head coach Kevin Stefanski, cornerback Denzel Ward, and tight end David Njoku were asked about their former teammate in Landry. Here is what they all said. All of these quotes have been pulled directly from the public transcripts provided by the Browns.

HC Kevin Stefanski

Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski calls a play in the fourth quarter during a Week 14 NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 23-10. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

“Just over the years talking about Jarvis, just what he brought into the building, into the locker room and gameday, I just always marveled at him pushing through injuries. Sometimes wasn’t near 100 percent but fought through it, played, took a hit, got back up and just a very, very tough, physical football player.”

CB Denzel Ward

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) straps on his helmet as he takes the field during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Berea, Ohio.

“He had a huge impact. I feel he was one of those guys who helped kind of turn this organization around and brought a lot of wins to this organization. He is a leader on and off the field and made plays. Wish he was still here, but he is a great player, a great person and is a good guy.”

“You couldn’t take any days off with him. You had to lock in. He gave you those game reps that you looked for going against a guy like that to get you ready for the game.”

TE David Njoku

Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) congratulates wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) on his touchdown run during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

“My guy for sure. I think he had a huge impact. I think he was one of the main reasons we got this thing turned around along with obviously a few other players. I have to give credit to him for the majority of it because he had the mentality and the mindset of winning and pushing through adversity. I feel like that rubbed on a bunch of players at the time when he was here with the other players that were here that aren’t here anymore. I think that rubbed off on everybody, and we were just focused on pushing our limits.”

DC Joe Woods

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods looks to the scoreboard for a replay during the first half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

“Jarvis knows us. We know Jarvis. He has always been a tough receiver. He is more of a guy who you see him move the chains. They put him in route concepts where he can get some one on ones, and he has always been tough to tackle. He is still making plays. You see him on tape because we are looking at him in a different jersey. We are fully aware of what he is capable of doing, and we feel like we know how they are going to use him.”

