Browns player tests positive for COVID, others sent home as close contacts

Charean Williams
·1 min read

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t completely over. That much became clear Tuesday when a Browns player tested positive before on-field work Tuesday, Lindsay Jones of TheAthletic.com reports.

The team sent home “several” other players who were determined to be close contacts. Those players were between their first and second doses of vaccines, according to Jones.

Players not fully vaccinated are required by NFL rules to quarantine after exposure.

The Browns had light field work with limited attendance and virtual meetings Tuesday as Phase 3 of the offseason program began.

The NFL is considering relaxing some restrictions for teams once they reach the threshold of 85 percent of vaccinated players. The problem for some teams, including the Bills, is too many players refuse to get the vaccine.

So COVID-19 remains a potential problem for the NFL in 2021.

Browns player tests positive for COVID, others sent home as close contacts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

