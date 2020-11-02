Browns player experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, team working remotely
An unidentified Browns player reported to the team that he was suffering from symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on Monday. As a result, the Browns have closed the team facility and will work remotely for at least the rest of Monday. The Browns also rescheduled a Zoom press conference with head coach Kevin Stefanski that was originally scheduled for 12 p.m. The Cleveland Browns are conducting their football meetings remotely today. This morning, an active player who has not been in the facility today reported that he is experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms.