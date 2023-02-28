Browns plan to cut John Johnson at start of league year

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

Browns safety John Johnson III is on the way out in Cleveland.

The Browns plan to cut Johnson at the start of the league year on March 15 unless they can find a trade partner, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Browns are currently over the 2023 salary cap and Johnson is owed $9.75 million this year, none of it guaranteed. So he was an obvious candidate to get cut, and it appears he will be.

Once among the best safeties in the NFL, Johnson’s production has declined since he signed a three-year contract to leave the Rams for the Browns in 2021. He’s now slated to hit free agency again.

Browns plan to cut John Johnson at start of league year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

