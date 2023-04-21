Browns plan to add to their defensive end options

NFL General Managers aren’t fond of giving any of their thinking away during pre-draft press conferences and Andrew Berry wasn’t any different on Friday when it came to what the Browns are planning for next week.

Berry was willing to share that he’s looking for more depth at defensive end before the team hits the field for the 2023 season. The Browns currently have Myles Garrett, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Isaiah Thomas, Sam Kamara, and Alex Wright on the roster and Berry said that he expects to add to that group via the draft, free agency, or a trade at some point down the line.

“I wouldn’t rule out anything,” Berry said, via Cleveland.com. “One thing I’ve been pretty consistent about is that any way that we can acquire someone who can help the team that we’ll be open minded to it as long as it matches our priorities and it matches the resources we have at our disposal.”

The Browns are not set to pick until the third round next week, so it will likely be a while before we know how aggressively the team will move to fill out the depth chart on the edge.

