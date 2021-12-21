Browns place Takk McKinley on IR, sign Porter Gustin to 53-man roster

After defensive end Takk McKinley tore his Achilles during Monday’s loss to the Raiders, the Browns have made a roster move to officially end his season.

Cleveland has placed McKinley on injured reserve, the team announced.

As a corresponding roster move, the Browns have signed Porter Gustin off their practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Gustin has appeared in a pair of games for Cleveland this season, recording four total tackles and a fumble recovery.

He’s played a total of 22 games for the Browns with three starts since entering the league in 2019. He has one career sack.

Cleveland also announced that tight end Nick Guggemos and receiver Alexander Hollins have been released from the practice squad.

