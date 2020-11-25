The Browns announced the closure of their facility Wednesday morning in the wake of a positive COVID-19 test for a player. They later re-opened for a split-squad practice.

Now, the team has announced it has placed linebacker Sione Takitaki on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Takitaki returned an interception for a touchdown and made two tackles and a tackle for loss in Sunday’s win over the Eagles.

He becomes the fifth Browns player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining defensive end Myles Garrett, fullback Andy Janovich, defensive end Joe Jackson and offensive lineman Chris Hubbard. coach Kevin Stefanski said Hubbard might clear all protocols in time to play Sunday, but the other three players will not play against Jacksonville.

“When we are in the building, we are very safe,” Stefanski said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “When we are out of the building, you have to be safe. When you leave our bubble, obviously, you have to make great decisions, and I think the guys understand that.”

Browns place Sione Takitaki on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk