The Browns have made several moves to get their roster down to 85 players before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Cleveland has placed receiver Ryan Switzer and tight end Stephen Carlson on injured reserve.

Carlson suffered a knee injury during the Browns’ preseason matchup with the Jaguars over the weekend. NFL Media reported on Sunday that the Princeton product was likely out for the season.

Switzer is going on IR with a foot injury, according to the team. He caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game. He’s been with Cleveland since signing on the team’s practice squad last October.

The Browns also announced they’ve waived guard Cordel Iwuagwu, linebacker Montrel Meander, and cornerback Kiondre Thomas. Thomas was waived with an injury designation after going down with a hamstring issue.

Browns place Ryan Switzer, Stephen Carlson on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk