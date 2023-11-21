Browns place Rodney McLeod on IR

The Browns have made a roster move with safety Rodney McLeod.

Cleveland has placed McLeod on injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday.

McLeod suffered a season-ending biceps injury during the win over the Steelers.

In 10 games with five starts, McLeod put up 29 total tackles with a pass defensed and two tackles for loss.

McLeod had started five games and appeared in all 20.

If the Browns want to activate Joe Facco as soon as this weekend, the club now has an open roster spot.

Cleveland also released John Kelly Jr. from the practice squad.