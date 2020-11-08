Browns place QB Baker Mayfield on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns announced on Sunday that they’ve placed quarterback Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team released a statement about the move on social media.

We have placed QB Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/1aALE1m06J — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 8, 2020

The reserve/COVID-19 list is not just for those who have tested positive, but also for those who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive. Mayfield was a close contact of a Browns staff member who tested positive, so he’s being put on the list.

Browns fans can breathe a small sigh of relief. Cleveland has a bye in Week 9, so Mayfield being placed on the list didn’t set off the last-minute emergency alarm bells at Browns HQ. They’re not scrambling to get the backup QB up to speed, but Mayfield will be absent for a number of days next week. He’ll need five days of negative tests before he can be reinstated from the list.

The Browns didn’t reveal the results of any of Mayfield’s recent tests, but he’s reportedly tested negative thus far and could return to practice by Wednesday.

#Browns put Baker Mayfield on COVID-19 restricted list after he was close contact with staff member who tested positive Saturday. Mayfield hasn't tested positive and could return to practice Wednesday if continues to test negative. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 8, 2020

The Browns, who are 5-3 and third in the AFC North, will play the Houston Texans in Week 10.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after having close contact with a staff member who tested positive. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: