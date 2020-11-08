Browns place QB Baker Mayfield on reserve/COVID-19 list during bye week

Browns place QB Baker Mayfield on reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Cleveland Browns placed quarterback Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday ahead of Week 9's Sunday slate of games in the NFL. The decision came after Mayfield was deemed a close contact of a non-team member who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday morning.

We have placed QB Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/1aALE1m06J — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 8, 2020

Mayfield would become just the second starting QB to miss NFL action if he fails to produce three negative tests before the Browns' next game against the Texans. Cam Newton missed time for the Patriots and Cowboys backup Andy Dalton also missed a game, while Lions QB Matt Stafford was taken off the list yesterday and activated to play Sunday against the Vikings. Fortunately for Mayfield, Cleveland's bye week came at a good time and they weren't scheduled for any Week 9 action anyways.

He can return to practice as as soon as Wednesday.

Baker Mayfield himself has not tested positive for Covid-19. Came into contact with a staff member who did. Mayfield could be cleared to practice as soon as Wednesday morning if he continues to test negative. #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 8, 2020

Former Washington QB Case Keenum is Cleveland's backup, and could see some playing time should Mayfield stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list for an extended amount of time.

Mayfield has had an up-and-down season for the 5-3 Browns, most recently coming off his most challenging performance of the season in a 16-6 loss to the Raiders last week. He completed 48% of his passes and threw for 122 yards. He also struggled in Cleveland's season-opening loss to Baltimore, who defeated him and the Browns 38-6 in Week 1.

At 5-2, Baltimore remains one spot above Cleveland in the AFC North standings and could extend their second-place lead with a win against the 5-2 Colts. The two teams won't face off again until Week 14's matchup on Dec. 14.