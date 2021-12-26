Browns place OT Alex Taylor on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns and the NFL had hoped that they were able to move forward from the COVID-19 related roster problems after adjusting protocols. Instead, hundreds of players have been placed on their teams’ respective reserve/COVID-19 lists over the last week.

The impact for the Browns was huge in back-to-back weeks. The team fell to the Las Vegas Raiders with more starters on the list than playing in Week 15 then lost to the Green Bay Packers with quite a few starters out as well.

The reserve/COVID-19 list continues to change for the team even after their Saturday loss to the Packers. Alex Taylor, signed to the roster to help replace offensive linemen that were on the COVID list, was placed on the list Sunday by the Browns.

With the hope that Jedrick Wills could come off the list soon, Taylor could be waived and brought back to the practice squad when he comes off the list but leaves the team thin on the line until Wills. J.C. Tretter joined the reserve/COVID-19 list late last week and could miss the upcoming game as well.

We will keep you up to date over this holiday weekend for all roster-related news.