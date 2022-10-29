Browns place OL Joe Haeg on Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns signed offensive lineman Joe Haeg to a two-year deal this offseason to be their swing tackle of the future. He has not been active this season on gameday as the Browns continue to have the depth to hold their own at offensive line. However, he has been battling concussions this season, and now today the Browns placed him on Injured Reserve.

Haeg becomes the second Brown this week to hit IR as linebacker Jacob Phillips is also likely out for the season with a pectoral injury. This leaves the Browns with two open roster spots to fill.

We have placed OT Joe Haeg on injured reserve — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 29, 2022

