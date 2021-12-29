Browns place Nick Mullens on COVID-19 reserve list

Browns third-string quarterback Nick Mullens started the Dec. 20 game against the Raiders with Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum on the COVID-19 reserve list. Mayfield and Keenum returned before last week’s loss to the Packers.

Now, Mullens is on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Browns announced the move Wednesday.

In his one game of action this season, Mullens completed 20 of 30 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders.

The Browns also announced they signed kicker Chris Blewitt to the practice squad Wednesday.

Chase McLaughlin was the team’s kicker for the first 14 games of the season, but the Browns placed him on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday. The team elevated Chris Naggar from the practice squad to kick Saturday against the Packers.

Naggar missed an extra point wide right after the Browns scored an opening touchdown.

Blewitt entered the NFL in 2019, signing with the Bears as a undrafted free agent. He made his NFL debut with Washington earlier this season and lasted two games, making 2-of-5 field goals and both extra-point attempts.

