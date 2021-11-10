The Browns placed running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton on the COVID-19 reserve list, two of many moves the team made Tuesday.

Chubb and Felton, who are vaccinated, tested positive for the virus, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Running back John Kelly and practice squad receiver Lawrence Cager tested positive Monday.

The Browns promoted receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley and defensive tackle Sheldon Day from the practice squad.

Bradley is a first-year player out of Louisiana-Lafayette. He appeared in three games with the Browns last season and totaled five receptions for 60 yards. He has spent all of 2021 on the club’s practice squad.

Day entered the league as a fourth-round choice of the Jaguars in 2016. He has appeared in 62 career games with the Jaguars (2016-17), 49ers (2017-19), Colts (2020) and Browns (2021). Day, who initially joined the Browns’ practice squad in Week 17 of last season, has appeared in two games this season with recorded seven tackles and half of a sack.

The Browns added running back Brian Hill, safety Nate Meadors and receiver Isaiah Zuber to the practice squad and released cornerback Tim Harris from the practice squad.

Browns place Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton on COVID list, promote two players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk