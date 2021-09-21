Browns place Jarvis Landry on injured reserve

Michael David Smith
In this article:
Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will miss at least the next three games.

The Browns placed Landry on injured reserve today, which under current NFL rules means he’ll have to miss at least Weeks 3-5.

Landry, who has six catches for 80 yards this season, suffered a sprained MCL on Sunday and has been described by the team as “week to week.”

The good news for the Browns is that receiver Odell Beckham may return this week.

Browns place Jarvis Landry on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

  • Browns put Landry on IR, receiver will miss at least 3 games

    Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will miss at least Cleveland's next three games after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a sprained knee ligament. A model of consistency and durability in his NFL career, Landry got hurt after catching a short pass and picking up 9 yards on the second play from scrimmage in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Houston Texans. On Monday, coach Kevin Stefanski said Landry was “week to week” and that it was still not clear whether Landry would go on IR.

  • Browns' Landry 'week to week' with knee sprain; OBJ close

    Jarvis Landry has pushed through the pain of numerous injuries throughout his durable NFL career. Landry, who has missed just one game with an injury in nine years as a pro, could be sidelined for multiple weeks with a sprained medial collateral ligament suffered early in Sunday's 31-21 win over Houston. The five-time Pro Bowler got hurt while being tackled at the end of a 9-yard completion on Cleveland's second offensive play.

  • Baker Mayfield: Shoulder kind of popped in and out, nothing too serious

    Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield gave his team a scare in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Texans. Mayfield tried to make a tackle after being intercepted by Texans safety Justin Reid and went to the locker room with members of the training staff after the play to have his left shoulder evaluated. Mayfield [more]

  • Kevin Stefanski: Jarvis Landry is week-to-week with MCL sprain

    It sounds like the Browns will be without Jarvis Landry for a bit, but the receiver won’t miss too much time. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Monday press conference that Landry suffered an MCL sprain during Sunday’s victory over Houston and is considered “week-to-week.” Stefanski did not say definitively if Landry would be [more]

  • MRI on Baker Mayfield’s left shoulder showed no structural damage

    Baker Mayfield downplayed his left shoulder injury, saying it was “nothing too serious.” But the Browns didn’t just take the quarterback’s word for it. Mayfield underwent an MRI on Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports, and the results showed no structural damage. He gave his team a scare while trying to tackle Texans safety [more]

  • Report: Odell Beckham Jr. has a good chance to play in Week Three

    The Browns may be without receiver Jarvis Landry for a bit as he deals with an MCL sprain. But there’s another receiver who could soften the blow of that loss. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Odell Beckham Jr. has a good chance to make his season debut against the Bears in Week Three [more]

