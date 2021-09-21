Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will miss at least the next three games.

The Browns placed Landry on injured reserve today, which under current NFL rules means he’ll have to miss at least Weeks 3-5.

Landry, who has six catches for 80 yards this season, suffered a sprained MCL on Sunday and has been described by the team as “week to week.”

The good news for the Browns is that receiver Odell Beckham may return this week.

Browns place Jarvis Landry on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk