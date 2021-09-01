Browns place Jacob Phillips on IR, re-sign Joe Jackson

The Browns re-signed defensive end Joe Jackson on Wednesday, a day after cutting him.

The team created a roster spot by placing linebacker Jacob Phillips on injured reserve. Phillips, a third-round choice in 2020, tore a biceps tendon.

Phillips played nine games and made three starts as a rookie. He had 25 tackles and a quarterback hit in those appearances. He started the preseason opener and had one tackle in 23 defensive snaps.

Jackson, 24, played three games with the Browns last season, making five tackles.

He spent his rookie season with the Cowboys after they made him a fifth-round draft choice in 2019.

