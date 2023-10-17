Browns place G Michael Dunn on IR

The Browns have placed guard Michael Dunn on injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday.

Dunn is dealing with a calf injury and will now miss at least the next four games.

Dunn was playing on Sunday in place of guard Joel Bitonio, who missed the victory over the 49ers with a knee injury.

Dunn, 29, has appeared in 32 career games with the Browns since 2020 with five starts. He’s also spent time with the Rams, Jaguars, and Dolphins since entering the league in 2017.