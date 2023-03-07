Browns place exclusive rights tender on two depth pieces

With a little over a week to go before free agency officially begins the Cleveland Browns have tendered two exclusive rights free agents. Both cornerback Thomas Graham and defensive tackle Ben Stille will be back in camp with the team this summer.

Thomas Graham played in a total of 37 snaps defensively with five tackles and a PFF coverage grade of 71.3. Ben Stille played a total of 84 snaps registering four quarterback pressures and receiving an overall grade of 62 from PFF.

Both players will have a shot at making the roster but likely are just camp bodies that showed some potential last year. We will see if they ultimately make the team or not.

More Latest Browns News!

Browns have met with South Dakota State standout tight end The Cleveland Browns adjusted cap number is the highest in the NFL for 2023 Matthew Berry: Browns will look to add explosive WR, spread offense out

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire