Browns place ex-Patriots DE Chase Winovich on injured reserve

Browns place former Patriots DE on injured reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Chase Winovich's debut season with the Cleveland Browns has hit a snag.

The former New England Patriots defensive end was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will miss at least the next four games. He reaggravated a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for most of the preseason and limited him in the regular-season opener.

Winovich, 27, was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Michigan product was traded to the Browns this past offseason for linebacker Mack Wilson.

In 45 games with New England, Winovich totaled 11 sacks and 86 tackles (10 for loss). His best season came in 2020, when he tallied 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, an interception and 48 tackles.