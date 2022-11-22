Browns place Ethan Pocic on Injured Reserve, sign another center

The Cleveland Browns have made a couple of moves in their center room following the injury to their starter. Placing Ethan Pocic on Injured Reserve after he left on the first drive of the game with a knee injury, the Browns have filled his roster spot with the signing of Greg Mancz.

By being placed on IR, Pocic must miss a minimum of four games before he is eligible to be designated for return to the active roster. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has already stated that Hjalte Froholdt will continue to start in his absence at the center position.

Mancz is an eight-year pro out of the University of Toledo who has started 32 games in his career. He has made appearances with the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills in that span.

We have signed C Greg Mancz, placed C Ethan Pocic on injured reserve and made other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 22, 2022

