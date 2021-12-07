Browns to place David Njoku on COVID-19 list

The Browns could be without one of their offensive weapons for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

According to Kimberley Martin of ESPN, tight end David Njoku will be placed on Cleveland’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Martin adds Njoku’s status for Week 14 is unclear, which means Njoku tested positive as a vaccinated player or is an unvaccinated close contact.

If Njoku is vaccinated and tested positive, he’s eligible to return to the club with a pair of negative COVID-19 tests separated by 24 hours. Pittsburgh edge rusher T.J. Watt was able to play in Week 13 because he cleared the COVID-19 protocols in that way.

But if Njoku is unavailable, that would likely put the Browns down two tight ends. Harrison Bryant suffered an ankle sprain against the Ravens in Week 12. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that it’s still to be determined whether Bryant will be placed on injured reserve.

Njoku is third on the team behind Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper with 27 catches. But he leads the Browns with 407 receiving yards and is tied for the team lead with three receiving touchdowns.

