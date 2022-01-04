Browns place D’Ernest Johnson on COVID-19 list

The Browns won’t have quarterback Baker Mayfield for their season finale against the Bengals. They may not have one of their key running backs either.

D'Ernest Johnson has been placed on the COVID-19 list, Cleveland announced on Tuesday.

Johnson played the majority of offensive snaps for Cleveland on Monday night and also averaged 22.6 yards on five kick returns.

In 16 games, Johnson has 411 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns. He also has 18 catches for 127 yards.

The Browns did get linebacker Elijah Lee back off the COVID-19 list and activated quarterback Nick Mullens and safety Cedric Thompson off the practice squad COVID-19 list.

With Mullens back, the Browns waived quarterback Kyle Lauletta off the 53-man roster. The club also waived offensive tackle Alex Taylor off the COVID-19 list.

Tight end Nick Guggermos has also been signed to the practice squad and safety Jovante Moffatt has been placed on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

