Browns place Chris Hubbard, Andy Janovich, M.J. Stewart on IR

It was reported last week that Browns offensive lineman Chris Hubbard would have season-ending triceps surgery.

Now the team has opened up his roster spot.

Cleveland announced that the team placed Hubbard, fullback Andy Janovich, and safety M.J. Stewart on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Hubbard hadn’t played since suffering the injury in the Browns’ season-opening loss to the Chiefs. Hubbard was Cleveland’s swing tackle, playing 66 percent of the offensive snaps in Week One.

Janovich (hamstring) and Stewart (hamstring) will be eligible to return to the active roster after three weeks.

The Browns also announced that they’ve signed defensive end Joe Jackson and fullback Johnny Stanton off the practice squad to their 53-man roster. Jackson has bounced between the active roster and the practice squad this season, but has appeared in all five games. He’s recorded a sack and four total tackles. Stanton appeared in one game for Cleveland in 2020.

The Browns have also activated cornerback Tim Harris off the practice squad/COVID-19 list and signed offensive tackle Alex Taylor to the practice squad.

Cleveland takes on the undefeated Cardinals this week.

