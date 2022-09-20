Browns place DE Chase Winovich, TE Jesse James on IR

The Cleveland Browns are faced with some injuries on a short week as it was already announced that starter Jadeveon Clowney would be out for the game. Today, however, the Browns have placed defensive end Chase Winovich and tight end Jesse James on Injured Reserve.

James served as the third tight end for the Browns but had not seen much action in the passing game. Winovich, traded from the New England Patriots in exchange for Mack Wilson, barely made the roster and saw his first significant snap count in Week 2.

What this means for the Browns now is Alex Wright will likely get the start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, and Isaac Rochell is likely signed off of the Practice Squad to replace Winovich for at least the next four weeks. However, as it stands, the Browns have two open roster spots (one if Rochell is signed). Tight end Miller Forristall has also spent time with the Browns and could be the second player signed off the Practice Squad to fill these openings.

List

Film Room: Amari Cooper and all 9 of his catches for Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire