Browns place Baker Mayfield on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns are on a bye in Week 9. And they still have issues.

The AFC North team announced Sunday it has placed quarterback Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The quarterback does not have coronavirus. However, he has been in contact with with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

We have placed QB Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/1aALE1m06J — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 8, 2020





The Browns play the Houston Texans on Nov. 15.

*This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 8, 2020



