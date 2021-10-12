Browns place 3 on injured reserve, sign 2 to active roster and more moves

The Cleveland Browns were quite active with their roster on Tuesday making a total of seven moves in total. While still awaiting injury news on a variety of starters, the Browns placed three players on injured reserve on Tuesday:

The Browns brought defensive end Joe Jackson back up from the practice squad after shuffling him around last week. The team waived him, signed him to the practice squad and elevated him to the main roster for the game on Sunday.

Cleveland also brought up fullback Johnny Stanton from the practice squad and signed him to the active roster to replace Janovich. Stanton was with the team throughout training camp and played well including carrying the football.

Continuing the returning Browns theme, the Browns brought back OT Alex Taylor to their practice squad. Taylor was on the Chicago Bears practice squad earlier in the year but with the team in training camp. A big, athletic body, Taylor still needs development.

Finally, cornerback Tim Harris was activated back to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list.

Expect Andrew Berry and company to continue to be very busy over the next couple of days as information about injuries comes out.