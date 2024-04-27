Browns pick Mississippi State LB Nathaniel Watson: NFL draft profile, college stats, highlights

The Cleveland Browns drafted linebacker Nathaniel Watson of Mississippi State with the 206th overall pick. Here is a look at the newest Brown.

Nathaniel Watson height, weight

Watson is listed a 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds.

How old is Nathaniel Watson?

Watson is 23 years old.

Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Nathaniel Watson college: Where he went, what he majored in

Russell went to Mississippi State and graduated with his masters in workforce education in fall 2022 and his undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies in fall 2021.

Nathaniel Watson stats

Watson totaled 379 tackles, 21 sacks, 2 INT, 3 FF, 2 FR in college.

Oct 7, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Western Michigan Broncos wide receiver Anthony Sambucci (5) runs the ball while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Where is Nathaniel Watson from?

Watson is from Maplesville, Alabama and attended Maplesville High School there.

Nathaniel Watson scouting report

Watson has a combination of athleticism and instincts. He emerged as a star in 2022 when he finished second in the SEC with 113 tackles. His game reached the next level, though, in 2023 when he collected 137 tackles and an SEC-best 10 sacks.

— Stefan Krajisnik, The Clarion Ledger

Nathaniel Watson highlights: What was his best game in college?

Watson’s best play came in 2022 when he intercepted a tipped pass at Arizona. With the Bulldogs only up eight late in the third quarter, Watson flipped the field and momentum. He returned the interception 51 yards and nearly reached the end zone.

What else to know about Nathaniel Watson

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Bookie Watson (LB29) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Watson was rated as the No. 9 linebacker at the combine, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. He ran a 4.63 40-yard dash. His vertical jump was 31 inches while his broad jump was 9-3.

Played in the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl and was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Selected to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Last season, he was selected the AP SEC Defensive Player of the Year, in addition to being second-team All-American by ESPN, third-team All-American by AP and Phil Steele, and first-team SEC by both the coaches and Phil Steele All-SEC (First Team)

A 2023 Butkus Award Finalist and Conerly Trophy Finalist, and on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List.

Selected the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week (Week 12 vs. Southern Miss), the SEC Defensive Player of the Week (Week 12 vs. Southern Miss), Bednarik Award National Defensive Player of the Week (Week 8 at Arkansas) and 2023 SEC Defensive Player of the Week (Week 8 at Arkansas).

Named second-team All-SEC by the AP and coaches in 2022.

Ranked as a three-star athlete by ESPN, Rivals and 247sports, and was the No. 15 recruit in Alabama by 247Sports.

Starred at both linebacker and wide receiver in high school, leading Maplesville to three state championships, including an undefeated season as a junior.

As a senior, caught 45 passes for 506 yards and three TDs, added 500 yards rushing and seven TDs, and made 45 tackles with three interceptions.

As a junior, caught 45 passes for 1,070 yards and 12 scores, rushed for 376 yards and four TDs, and made 70 tackles and four interceptions (returning two for TDs).

Competed in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

Uncle, Harold Morrow, played fullback at Auburn and in the NFL with the Vikings (1996-02), Ravens (2003-04) and Cardinals (2005).

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Browns pick Mississippi State's Nathaniel Watson, NFL draft profile