The Browns are making a commitment to offensive tackle Jedrick Wills for the 2024 season.

Cleveland is picking up the fifth-year option on Wills’ rookie contract, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. That means Wills is guaranteed a base salary of $14.175 million for 2024.

Wills would then become a free agent in 2025, although it’s possible the Browns and Wills will agree to a long-term contract extension long before that. Usually if a team picks up a player’s fifth-year option, that team also wants that player to be a part of the team for years to come.

The Browns drafted Wills with the 10th overall pick in 2020. He started all 17 games last season.

Browns pick up Jedrick Wills’ fifth-year option originally appeared on Pro Football Talk