Browns PFF grades: Who were top 10 defensive performers vs. Ravens?
The Cleveland Browns got contributions from both their offense and defense in their 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens. We have already looked at the Browns PFF grades for the offense, and now we take a look at the defensive players who graded out the highest in this victory according to PFF.
They created two turnovers and came up with a fourth down stop in the redzone against the Ravens yesterday, playing complimentary football. With three games left to play, can defensive coordinator Joe Woods save his job?
Who were the top 10 performers for the Browns in this one according to their PFF grades?
LB Deion Jones
Grade: 51.6
DT Taven Bryan
Grade: 56.1
LB Jordan Kunaszyk
Grade: 56.2
CB Martin Emerson
Grade: 59.3
DE Jadeveon Clowney
Grade: 65.9
S Grant Delpit
Grade: 72.2
Greg Newsome II
Grade: 74.0
DE Myles Garrett
Grade: 85.3
CB Denzel Ward
Grade: 90.7
S John Johnson III
Grade: 93.1