Browns PFF grades: Who were top 10 defensive performers vs. Ravens?

The Cleveland Browns got contributions from both their offense and defense in their 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens. We have already looked at the Browns PFF grades for the offense, and now we take a look at the defensive players who graded out the highest in this victory according to PFF.

They created two turnovers and came up with a fourth down stop in the redzone against the Ravens yesterday, playing complimentary football. With three games left to play, can defensive coordinator Joe Woods save his job?

Who were the top 10 performers for the Browns in this one according to their PFF grades?

LB Deion Jones

Browns PFF Grades

Dec 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Deion Jones (54) celebrates with safety Grant Delpit (22) after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 51.6

DT Taven Bryan

Browns PFF Grades

Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) reacts in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 56.1

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

Browns PFF Grades

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Hall #14 can’t haul in a reception between Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk #51, left, and safety Jovante Moffatt #35 during the fourth quarter of a preseason NFL game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Cleveland Browns First Home Pre Season Scrimmage Second Scrimmage Preseason

Grade: 56.2

CB Martin Emerson

Browns PFF Grades

Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) knocks Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) out of bounds during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 59.3

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Browns PFF Grades

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Grade: 65.9

S Grant Delpit

Browns PFF Grades

Cleveland Browns defensive back Grant Delpit (22) reacts with cornerback A.J. Green (38) after intercepting a pass from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Grade: 72.2

Greg Newsome II

Browns PFF Grades

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II warms up before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 26-6. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Grade: 74.0

DE Myles Garrett

Browns PFF Grades

Oct 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) smiles before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 85.3

CB Denzel Ward

Browns PFF Grades

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward celebrates after the Browns defeated the Houston Texans 10-7 after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Grade: 90.7

S John Johnson III

Browns PFF Grades

Dec 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III (43) reacts towards the crowd after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 93.1

